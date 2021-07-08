HNC COIN (HNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16,059.00

HNC COIN (CURRENCY:HNC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00010850 BTC on major exchanges. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $245.99 million and approximately $16,059.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,376.52 or 0.99833929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00035590 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00057440 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

HNC COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

