Hoge Finance (HOGE) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.13 Million

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and $1.39 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 407,117,810,829 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

