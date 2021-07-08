Holo Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Holo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $80.07 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Holo has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Holo Coin Profile

Holo is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

