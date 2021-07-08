Honest Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Honest has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $7,814.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00124828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00166032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.44 or 0.99463804 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.00954463 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

