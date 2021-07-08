Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

HOOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.14. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $3,811,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

