Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,317,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $40,871,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 592,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 60,994 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

