Howdoo Market Cap Tops $8.43 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Howdoo has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $388,574.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00896006 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,976,317 coins and its circulating supply is 473,714,863 coins. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars.

