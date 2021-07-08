HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $128.20

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and traded as high as $138.83. HOYA shares last traded at $138.40, with a volume of 17,902 shares traded.

HOCPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HOYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.20.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

