Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.91 ($44.61).

Shares of BOSS opened at €47.04 ($55.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €48.90 ($57.53).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

