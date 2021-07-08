Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.91 ($44.61).

Shares of BOSS opened at €47.04 ($55.34) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €44.68. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €48.90 ($57.53).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

