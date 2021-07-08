Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Sell Rating at Societe Generale

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY remained flat at $$11.26 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Equities analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

