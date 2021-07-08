Humaniq Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65,785.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $65,785.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00057281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.66 or 0.00928284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00044079 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

