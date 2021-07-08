Huobi BTC (HBTC) One Day Volume Tops $13.71 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $13.71 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $33,009.78 or 1.00275444 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00167959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,774.51 or 0.99560740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.67 or 0.00958939 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

