hybrix Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One hybrix coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00006681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, hybrix has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. hybrix has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $1,307.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00116926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00163059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,380.19 or 0.99064566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.08 or 0.00939500 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,165 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0

hybrix Coin Trading

