HYCON (HYC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. HYCON has a market cap of $513,523.64 and approximately $52,480.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00068789 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,974,853 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,974,852 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

