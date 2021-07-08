HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HyperCash

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

