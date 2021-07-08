HyperDAO Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $3,476.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00867697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,604,527 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

