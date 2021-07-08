HyperExchange (HX) Market Capitalization Tops $351,711.82

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $351,711.82 and approximately $4,034.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00121870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00163696 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,775.13 or 1.00307758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.31 or 0.00946651 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.