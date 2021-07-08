I/O Coin (IOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $395.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0833 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00374921 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.07 or 0.01688937 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,973,680 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

