i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.16

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:I3E traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 11.50 ($0.15). 8,217,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,432. The stock has a market cap of £83.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. i3 Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on shares of i3 Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

