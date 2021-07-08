iBTC (IBTC) Trading Down 37% This Week

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 39.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iBTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iBTC has a total market cap of $16,296.16 and $162.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00121172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00162857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.16 or 1.00382109 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00957183 BTC.

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. The Reddit community for iBTC is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com . iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

