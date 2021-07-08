Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $3.12 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and $3,172.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

