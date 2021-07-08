Idavoll Network (IDV) Achieves Market Cap of $8.77 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $111,976.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00116327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00163022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,382.49 or 0.99161441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00940908 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 796,227,572 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

