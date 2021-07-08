Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price shot up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 213,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,144,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -0.46.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

