IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $33,360.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,118. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
