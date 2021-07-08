IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells $33,360.00 in Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,118. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

