IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 26,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 200,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.79 and had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $156,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.