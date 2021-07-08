Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,298,620 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,823.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.