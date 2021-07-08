IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $687.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $679.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.90 million. IDEX reported sales of $561.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of IEX opened at $223.45 on Thursday. IDEX has a one year low of $155.16 and a one year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

