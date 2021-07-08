IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0375 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 8th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $21.77 million and $4.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.34 or 0.00936658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005276 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

