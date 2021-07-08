Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $10.04 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $4.38 or 0.00013286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $10.04 million and $161,698.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00125361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00168057 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,798.83 or 0.99529849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.40 or 0.00944959 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,293,405 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.