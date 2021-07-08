IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.