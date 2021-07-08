IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.
IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.
IGM stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.38. 90,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$45.66.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
