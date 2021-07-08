IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.09% from the company’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.00.

IGM stock traded down C$0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$43.38. 90,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,606. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$28.88 and a 1 year high of C$45.66.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$197,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

