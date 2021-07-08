IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Cap of $744,363.16

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $744,363.16 and approximately $28,254.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00055948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.00891149 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.