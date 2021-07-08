Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Nuvation Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUVB. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $82,384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth $4,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $4,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.33. 4,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,563. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

