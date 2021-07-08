Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.75% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ELDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

