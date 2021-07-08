Ikarian Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,956 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

YMTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Yumanity Therapeutics Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.