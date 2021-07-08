Ikarian Capital LLC Buys 550,000 Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 367.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.62% of InflaRx worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,317. The company has a market cap of $122.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Raymond James cut their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

