Ikarian Capital LLC Buys New Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 718,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.91% of Seelos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 39,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,044. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

