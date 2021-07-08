Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 8,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,665. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.