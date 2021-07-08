Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 425,698 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Merus worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,430,000 after acquiring an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

MRUS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

