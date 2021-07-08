Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 610,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Chiasma worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 575,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chiasma by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chiasma by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chiasma by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

CHMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,985. The firm has a market cap of $250.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.