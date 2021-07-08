Ikarian Capital LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Passage Bio worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG remained flat at $$13.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,247. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PASG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

