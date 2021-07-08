Ikarian Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 141.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,496 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Altimmune worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 24.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

