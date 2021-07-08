Ikarian Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 342.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 694,465 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.94% of Cerecor worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,555,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 22.7% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after buying an additional 1,417,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerecor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 370,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 51.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 360,329 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

CERC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,936. The firm has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.59. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,653.76% and a negative return on equity of 193.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

