Ikarian Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Ikarian Capital LLC lowered its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,956 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.42% of Immatics worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,176. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

