Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 6,330.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.28% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. Research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 83,917 shares of company stock worth $1,113,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

