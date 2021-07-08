Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG)

Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,738 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 1.40% of BCTG Acquisition worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCTG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 3,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572. BCTG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG).

Receive News & Ratings for BCTG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCTG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.