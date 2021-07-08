Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 457.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175,315 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 5.60% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 142,494 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ARPO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.