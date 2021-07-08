Ikarian Capital LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Ikarian Capital LLC decreased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,983. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

