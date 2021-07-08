Ikarian Capital LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 581,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of Catalyst Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 1,703.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 53,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,832. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

