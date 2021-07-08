Ikarian Capital LLC Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 341,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Amicus Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,751. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.